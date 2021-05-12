Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.30 billion-$1.37 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.34 billion.

Superior Industries International stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.53. The company had a trading volume of 408 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,359. The stock has a market cap of $169.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 4.80. Superior Industries International has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $7.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.63 and a 200 day moving average of $4.98.

Get Superior Industries International alerts:

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The auto parts company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.86). Superior Industries International had a negative return on equity of 41.06% and a negative net margin of 29.93%. The company had revenue of $337.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.99 million.

Superior Industries International Company Profile

Superior Industries International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket distributors in North America and Europe. The company supplies aluminum wheels to the automobile and light truck manufacturers. It offers its products under the ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO brand names.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Industries International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Industries International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.