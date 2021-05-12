Susan R. Mccoy Sells 1,000 Shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Stock

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) SVP Susan R. Mccoy sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $56,760.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,535,528.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Leggett & Platt stock opened at $56.69 on Wednesday. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $24.01 and a twelve month high of $59.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.94.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.22. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 21.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. This is an increase from Leggett & Platt’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is presently 62.26%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Leggett & Platt in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Leggett & Platt in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 1,470.6% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Leggett & Platt during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on LEG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.20.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to shape wires into innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.