Susquehanna Trims Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Target Price to $46.00

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) had its price target cut by Susquehanna from $80.00 to $46.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a positive rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Magnite in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Magnite in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an in-line rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Magnite from $30.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist lowered shares of Magnite from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Magnite from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.56.

Magnite stock opened at $27.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of -45.23 and a beta of 2.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.35 and its 200-day moving average is $33.40. Magnite has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $64.39.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $60.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.22 million. Magnite had a negative net margin of 30.72% and a negative return on equity of 9.19%. Magnite’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Magnite will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David Day sold 10,454 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total value of $415,441.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 287,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,436,734.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael G. Barrett sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.88, for a total transaction of $2,991,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,549,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,809,852.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 407,207 shares of company stock valued at $18,465,834. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Magnite in the first quarter valued at $666,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Magnite by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Magnite during the 1st quarter worth approximately $444,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in Magnite during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,833,000. Finally, W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co purchased a new stake in Magnite during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Institutional investors own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

Magnite Company Profile

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's advertising platform enables publishers to monetize various screens and formats, including CTV, desktop display, video, audio, and mobile, as well as allows agencies and brands to access brand-safe ad inventory and execute advertising transactions.

