Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($2.05) Per Share

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) – Investment analysts at Wedbush increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sutro Biopharma in a report issued on Monday, May 10th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.05) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($2.17). Wedbush also issued estimates for Sutro Biopharma’s FY2022 earnings at ($2.34) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.24) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.55) EPS.

Get Sutro Biopharma alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist raised their price target on Sutro Biopharma from $24.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sutro Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.36.

Shares of NASDAQ STRO opened at $20.29 on Wednesday. Sutro Biopharma has a 52 week low of $7.06 and a 52 week high of $28.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.31. The company has a quick ratio of 9.77, a current ratio of 9.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $935.45 million, a P/E ratio of -225.44 and a beta of 0.80.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.04). Sutro Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 41.86% and a net margin of 27.60%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STRO. Frazier Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sutro Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,741,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,717,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,006,000 after acquiring an additional 670,366 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Sutro Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth about $13,590,000. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 111.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 744,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,158,000 after buying an additional 391,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new stake in Sutro Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,992,000. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sutro Biopharma Company Profile

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis and site-specific conjugation platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma that is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

Further Reading: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Sutro Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sutro Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.