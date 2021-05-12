SVB Leerink Boosts Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) Price Target to $11.00

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) had its price target upped by equities researchers at SVB Leerink from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective points to a potential upside of 63.20% from the company’s previous close.

SIEN has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Sientra in a research note on Wednesday. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Sientra in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sientra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.94.

Get Sientra alerts:

Shares of SIEN stock opened at $6.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $387.69 million, a P/E ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.86. Sientra has a fifty-two week low of $2.29 and a fifty-two week high of $8.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.73). Sientra had a negative net margin of 123.88% and a negative return on equity of 174.05%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sientra will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sientra in the 1st quarter worth $1,605,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Sientra by 29.8% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 34,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Sientra by 11.3% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,997,979 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $14,565,000 after buying an additional 202,100 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sientra by 8.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 78,307 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 5,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Sientra by 86.6% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 105,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 49,000 shares in the last quarter. 71.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sientra Company Profile

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Sientra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sientra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.