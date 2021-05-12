SVB Leerink Cuts Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) Price Target to $83.00

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at SVB Leerink from $86.00 to $83.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.23% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Cerner from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Truist boosted their target price on Cerner from $72.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. UBS Group downgraded Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Cerner from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Cerner from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.79.

NASDAQ:CERN opened at $76.69 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.28. Cerner has a one year low of $63.11 and a one year high of $84.20. The company has a market cap of $23.11 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 14.28%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Cerner will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Cerner news, CFO Mark J. Erceg purchased 10,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $69.66 per share, for a total transaction of $749,611.26. Also, CEO David Brent Shafer sold 88,729 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $6,775,346.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,775,346.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 31,963 shares of company stock worth $2,250,251. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CERN. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of Cerner by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 22,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cerner by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,347,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Cerner during the 1st quarter worth $3,060,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cerner by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,210,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,021,000 after acquiring an additional 32,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cerner by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

