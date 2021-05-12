SVB Leerink Increases Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) Price Target to $24.00

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.96% from the stock’s current price.

RDUS has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Radius Health in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Radius Health from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Radius Health in a research note on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.60.

Get Radius Health alerts:

NASDAQ:RDUS opened at $20.52 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $969.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.41 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.07. Radius Health has a 12 month low of $10.15 and a 12 month high of $26.16.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.08. On average, research analysts forecast that Radius Health will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Radius Health by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 352,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,296,000 after purchasing an additional 40,542 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Radius Health by 90.2% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 324,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,789,000 after purchasing an additional 153,837 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Radius Health by 89.4% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 63,614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 30,024 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Radius Health by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 356,605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,369,000 after purchasing an additional 16,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Radius Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,097,000.

Radius Health Company Profile

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine and other therapeutics. The company's commercial product is TYMLOS, an abaloparatide injection for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide-SC, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis in men; abaloparatide-TD, a short-wear-time transdermal patch that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Elacestrant (RAD1901), a selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive breast cancer; and RAD011, which is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment of hyperphagia related to Prader-Willi syndrome.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Radius Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radius Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.