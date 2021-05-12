SVB Leerink Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS)

SVB Leerink reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) in a research report report published on Sunday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. SVB Leerink currently has a $33.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Merus from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Merus from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Merus from $19.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Merus in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Merus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.50.

Get Merus alerts:

MRUS stock opened at $22.33 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.25. The company has a market capitalization of $856.36 million, a P/E ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 0.83. Merus has a 1-year low of $10.18 and a 1-year high of $31.27.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.08). Merus had a negative net margin of 295.98% and a negative return on equity of 78.70%. On average, analysts predict that Merus will post -2.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Merus news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 250,000 shares of Merus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.00 per share, with a total value of $5,750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 79,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.75 per share, with a total value of $1,808,625.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Merus by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after buying an additional 11,156 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Merus by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,454 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 14,300 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Merus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,044,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Merus by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 254,907 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,469,000 after purchasing an additional 98,141 shares during the period. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. lifted its stake in Merus by 176,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 353,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,188,000 after purchasing an additional 352,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.57% of the company’s stock.

About Merus

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 for the pancreatic and lung cancer, and other solid tumors.

Recommended Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Merus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.