Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Upgraded to “Neutral” by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on SWDBY. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Swedbank AB (publ) currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS SWDBY opened at $17.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.58. Swedbank AB has a 12 month low of $10.05 and a 12 month high of $19.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.04. The stock has a market cap of $20.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.05.

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Swedbank AB (publ) had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 10.70%.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th.

Swedbank AB (publ) Company Profile

Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies. The company operates through Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Large Corporates & Institutions segments. It offers savings, salary, and current accounts; private residential and corporate lending; leasing, factoring, and financing services; consumer, mortgage, acquisition and project, export, and marine financing; mutual funds; and asset management, and life insurance and pension services.

