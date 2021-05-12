Swipe (SXP) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $509.32 Million

Swipe (CURRENCY:SXP) traded 16.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 12th. In the last seven days, Swipe has traded down 20.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Swipe coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.08 or 0.00008194 BTC on exchanges. Swipe has a total market capitalization of $374.02 million and $509.32 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Swipe alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.33 or 0.00086929 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00019217 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002007 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $605.37 or 0.01214568 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.72 or 0.00067650 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002117 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.59 or 0.00115537 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.64 or 0.00061471 BTC.

Swipe Profile

Swipe is a coin. It launched on August 16th, 2019. Swipe’s total supply is 239,612,084 coins and its circulating supply is 91,581,302 coins. Swipe’s official website is swipe.io/token. Swipe’s official Twitter account is @SwipeWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Swipe is medium.com/SwipeWallet.

According to CryptoCompare, “Swipe will create a platform that will be accessible to users worldwide via an Apple or Android device which enables them to buy, sell, or pay with cryptocurrencies at millions of locations. The plan to execute this vision starts with creating a highly-secure bank-grade digital Wallet infrastructure that will host multiple blockchain systems tied to a traditional debit card. With these two products, users will be able to buy or sell cryptocurrencies to traditional fiat and they may link it to their traditional bank accounts while having the ability to store these cryptocurrencies on the Wallet to spend it via the debit card at millions of locations worldwide. The ecosystem powering the product line will be fueled by its native cryptocurrency Swipe Token (SXP), which will be used as gas throughout the whole platform as gas. For every interaction on the network, it will require SXP to perform the transaction similar to gas on Ethereum. “

Buying and Selling Swipe

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swipe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swipe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Swipe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swipe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.