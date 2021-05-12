Symmetry Partners LLC Buys 24,676 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Symmetry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 33.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,390 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 24,676 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of F. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Costello Asset Management INC increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 3,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

In other Ford Motor news, insider Hau N. Thai-Tang sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total value of $1,158,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 727,651 shares in the company, valued at $9,364,868.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on F. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Barclays raised shares of Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley cut Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Ford Motor from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.66.

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $11.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -289.50, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $4.52 and a 52 week high of $13.62.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.73. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The company had revenue of $33.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Ford Motor will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Article: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.