Symmetry Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Symmetry Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 26.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,321 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Linde during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Knuff & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Linde by 75.4% in the fourth quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Linde in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Linde in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Linde during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Linde news, insider Kelcey E. Hoyt sold 2,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total transaction of $643,997.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,779 shares in the company, valued at $1,706,003.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on LIN. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $311.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $309.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Linde from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Linde presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.00.

LIN stock opened at $298.61 on Wednesday. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $172.76 and a 52 week high of $303.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $285.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $261.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.23. Linde had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 8.29%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.77%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

