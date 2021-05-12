Symmetry Partners LLC Has $1.13 Million Stock Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Symmetry Partners LLC raised its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 9.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,457 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in eBay during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 558 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in eBay in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in eBay by 222.2% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 625 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

eBay stock opened at $60.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.81 and a 12 month high of $65.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.86.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. eBay had a return on equity of 82.73% and a net margin of 50.42%. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.03%.

eBay announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the e-commerce company to reacquire up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EBAY. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of eBay in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of eBay from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.93.

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,718 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $169,875.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,094,937.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

