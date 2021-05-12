Symmetry Partners LLC Has $3.79 Million Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Symmetry Partners LLC lowered its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 32.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,429 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 5,996 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $3,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO grew its stake in The Home Depot by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 21,409 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,687,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Home Depot by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC grew its stake in The Home Depot by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,641,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its stake in The Home Depot by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 8,223 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,184,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group grew its stake in The Home Depot by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 31,434 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,349,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on HD shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 price target on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.87.

The Home Depot stock opened at $330.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $355.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $226.20 and a 1-year high of $345.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $318.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $283.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This is an increase from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.39%.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

