Symmetry Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Symmetry Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,658 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $1,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pettee Investors Inc. grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 18,130 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 5,175 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 111.7% in the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,782 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 21.4% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 21,578 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 3,798 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 2.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 70,043 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

In related news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.96, for a total transaction of $450,780.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $380,704.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $307,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,992.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,419 shares of company stock valued at $2,017,096. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DHI. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Argus lifted their price target on D.R. Horton from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (up from $91.00) on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on D.R. Horton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.41.

Shares of D.R. Horton stock opened at $99.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $35.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.82 and a 1 year high of $106.89. The company has a current ratio of 6.70, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.56.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.35. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The company had revenue of $6.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 12.99%.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

See Also: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.