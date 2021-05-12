Symmetry Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Symmetry Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 37.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,844 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,124 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Tesla by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,094,441 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,712,005,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160,909 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,497,219,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Tesla by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,058,655 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,710,897,000 after purchasing an additional 297,388 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,472,998 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,450,790,000 after buying an additional 1,263,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,384,831 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,388,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,796 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

TSLA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $800.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $700.00 price objective (down from $775.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Edward Jones started coverage on Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. New Street Research upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, FIX upgraded Tesla to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $421.93.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.11, for a total transaction of $1,035,165.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,226 shares in the company, valued at $13,958,164.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $778.17, for a total value of $972,712.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,804,797.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 101,153 shares of company stock worth $72,646,169. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

TSLA opened at $617.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $686.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $668.77. The company has a market capitalization of $594.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,239.36, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $152.66 and a 52 week high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Article: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.