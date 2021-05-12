Symmetry Partners LLC Purchases 944 Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $1,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,992,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,896,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438,227 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,886,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,082,000 after purchasing an additional 941,966 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in East West Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $616,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in East West Bancorp by 2,828.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 616,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,247,000 after purchasing an additional 595,156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EWBC opened at $76.64 on Wednesday. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.53 and a 1-year high of $82.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.98.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.18. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 31.05%. The company had revenue of $426.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. East West Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 27.27%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $62.50 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on East West Bancorp in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.00.

In related news, Director Iris S. Chan sold 1,516 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total value of $118,096.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,382 shares in the company, valued at $808,757.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 1,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.06, for a total transaction of $90,105.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,147,528.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,862 shares of company stock valued at $362,122 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

