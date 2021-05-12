Symmetry Partners LLC Sells 755 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Symmetry Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 755 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 169.7% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 127.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. 73.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EMR. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $89.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

Shares of EMR opened at $95.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $91.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.52. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.03 and a fifty-two week high of $96.90.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

