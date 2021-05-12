Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. DZ Bank upgraded Symrise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Redburn Partners cut Symrise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Symrise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Symrise in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Societe Generale cut Symrise from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th.

SYIEY opened at $32.24 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.42. The company has a market capitalization of $17.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.85 and a beta of 0.80. Symrise has a 52 week low of $25.27 and a 52 week high of $35.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.186 dividend. This is a boost from Symrise’s previous annual dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. Symrise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.15%.

Symrise Company Profile

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

