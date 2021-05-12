Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 77.47% and a negative net margin of 4,656.63%.

Shares of SNDX stock traded up $1.88 on Wednesday, reaching $17.92. 1,905,106 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 850,631. The stock has a market cap of $864.39 million, a P/E ratio of -9.23 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 11.71, a current ratio of 11.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.68. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $13.02 and a 1-year high of $27.85.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.17.

In related news, Director Dennis Podlesak purchased 13,967 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.11 per share, for a total transaction of $197,074.37. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 43,300 shares in the company, valued at $610,963. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

About Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are SNDX-5613, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial targeting the binding interaction of Menin with the mixed lineage leukemia 1 protein for the treatment of MLL-rearranged (MLLr) and nucleophosmin 1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (NPM1c AML); and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD).

