Synopsys (SNPS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter. Synopsys has set its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance at 6.23-6.30 EPS and its Q2 2021

After-Hours guidance at 1.50-1.55 EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.45. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The firm had revenue of $970.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $952.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. On average, analysts expect Synopsys to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SNPS stock opened at $234.82 on Wednesday. Synopsys has a 12-month low of $151.52 and a 12-month high of $300.91. The company has a market capitalization of $35.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.12, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $249.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $246.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

In other Synopsys news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 6,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.37, for a total value of $1,716,425.64. Also, insider Joseph W. Logan sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.88, for a total transaction of $6,000,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 115,422 shares in the company, valued at $30,111,291.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 92,030 shares of company stock worth $23,699,496. Corporate insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SNPS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $224.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Synopsys has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.75.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

