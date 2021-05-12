Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $487.62 Million

Equities analysts expect Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) to report sales of $487.62 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Synovus Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $473.00 million to $503.70 million. Synovus Financial reported sales of $550.05 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Synovus Financial will report full-year sales of $1.93 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $1.96 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $2.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Synovus Financial.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.28. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 8.20%. The firm had revenue of $485.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Synovus Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

SNV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist increased their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.45.

In related news, Director John L. Stallworth acquired 1,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $47.21 per share, for a total transaction of $90,643.20. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Synovus Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Synovus Financial by 392.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,477 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Synovus Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Synovus Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

SNV stock traded down $0.66 on Tuesday, hitting $48.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 795,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,564. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.79. Synovus Financial has a 1 year low of $14.65 and a 1 year high of $50.51. The stock has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.85%.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

