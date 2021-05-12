T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Director Kelvin R. Westbrook Sells 7,500 Shares

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total value of $1,021,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,075,356.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $138.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.56. The company has a market cap of $172.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.50 and a 1 year high of $140.19.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $19.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.99 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 77.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at $3,012,719,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 796.8% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,279,103 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $285,549,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024,965 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,671,388 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $459,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,156 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,491,782 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $563,224,000 after purchasing an additional 919,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,029,238 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,082,743,000 after buying an additional 818,849 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.35.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.