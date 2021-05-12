Tael Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.54 Million (WABI)

Tael (CURRENCY:WABI) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. One Tael coin can now be bought for $0.0621 or 0.00000439 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $34.91, $62.56, $18.11 and $13.96. During the last seven days, Tael has traded 24.2% lower against the US dollar. Tael has a market capitalization of $5.54 million and approximately $775,262.00 worth of Tael was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.28 or 0.00083656 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.30 or 0.00019030 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001847 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $542.51 or 0.01002240 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.12 or 0.00068581 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002124 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59.74 or 0.00110356 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $32.49 or 0.00060022 BTC.

About Tael

Tael (WABI) is a coin. Its launch date was December 9th, 2017. Tael’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 89,199,999 coins. The Reddit community for Tael is https://reddit.com/r/WabiToken. Tael’s official Twitter account is @wabiico and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “WABI is a digital token used in the WABI ecosystem of verifiable safe consumer products. Consumer goods inside the ecosystem are secured from counterfeit attempts through banking-level, tamper-proof NFC smart-labels, which are linked to their digital representations on the blockchain. Consumers touch the label with their smartphones to verify a product’s authenticity, discover the product’s journey along the supply chain and are rewarded for their purchases with the WABI token. WABI is used as a payment method across the WABI ecosystem and its partners, with tens of thousands of mainstream users throughout China. “

Tael Coin Trading

Tael can be traded on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tael directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tael should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tael using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

