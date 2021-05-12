TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) Given a €26.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) has been assigned a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 6.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on TEG. Barclays set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on shares of TAG Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Nord/LB set a €24.40 ($28.71) price objective on shares of TAG Immobilien and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on shares of TAG Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Baader Bank set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on shares of TAG Immobilien and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on shares of TAG Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. TAG Immobilien presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €25.83 ($30.39).

Get TAG Immobilien alerts:

ETR:TEG opened at €24.32 ($28.61) on Monday. TAG Immobilien has a one year low of €19.60 ($23.06) and a one year high of €28.14 ($33.11). The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €25.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €25.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.02, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

About TAG Immobilien

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. It also operates commercial real estate properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company managed approximately 88,300 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

Recommended Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for TAG Immobilien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAG Immobilien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.