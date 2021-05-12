Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 113.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,917 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,340 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $2,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Investment Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter valued at $825,546,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter valued at $231,560,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,458,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,173,214,000 after buying an additional 439,944 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,533,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,640,000 after buying an additional 405,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,231,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,593,000 after buying an additional 243,905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 270,984 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.90, for a total transaction of $49,562,973.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TTWO shares. Truist increased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $213.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Take-Two Interactive Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.72.

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO opened at $167.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $19.35 billion, a PE ratio of 40.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.62. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.86 and a 12 month high of $214.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.86.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $814.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.76 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 27.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

