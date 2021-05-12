TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.71

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.7137 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69.

TC Energy has raised its dividend payment by 23.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of TC Energy stock opened at $50.79 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.71. TC Energy has a 1-year low of $38.80 and a 1-year high of $51.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The pipeline company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter. TC Energy had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 13.26%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TC Energy will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

TRP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of TC Energy from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Friday, March 19th. They set a $70.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of TC Energy from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of TC Energy from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.65.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

