Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Raymond James upgraded the stock from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating. Raymond James now has a $15.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $10.00. Tecnoglass traded as high as $18.11 and last traded at $16.88, with a volume of 22935 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.03.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Tecnoglass from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Tecnoglass from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Tecnoglass in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Tecnoglass from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tecnoglass currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.92.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass in the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new stake in Tecnoglass in the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Tecnoglass by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 139,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 32,266 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Tecnoglass during the 4th quarter valued at $561,000. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,764,000 after buying an additional 36,098 shares during the last quarter. 15.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market cap of $799.03 million, a P/E ratio of 46.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.16 and a 200 day moving average of $8.28.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.13. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 4.45%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tecnoglass Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.0275 per share. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. This is a positive change from Tecnoglass’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Tecnoglass’s payout ratio is 15.94%.

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the commercial and residential construction industries in North, Central, and South America. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

