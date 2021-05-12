Ted Baker (OTCMKTS:TBAKF) Trading Up 6.2%

Ted Baker Plc (OTCMKTS:TBAKF) was up 6.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.92 and last traded at $2.84. Approximately 4,166 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 79% from the average daily volume of 2,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.68.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.03 and a 200 day moving average of $1.68.

Ted Baker Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TBAKF)

Ted Baker Plc engages in the design, wholesale, and retail of menswear, womenswear, and accessories under the Ted Baker brand in the United States, the United Kingdome, Europe, Canada, and South Africa. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Licensing. It offers various collections, including global, phormal, endurance, accessories, bedding, children's wear, eyewear, footwear, fragrance and skin wear, gifting and stationery, jewelry, lingerie and sleepwear, luggage, neckwear, rugs, suiting, technical accessories, tiles, and watches.

