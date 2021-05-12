Tekla World Healthcare Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:THW)

Tekla World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of 0.1167 per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th.

Shares of NYSE THW traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,745. Tekla World Healthcare Fund has a twelve month low of $13.28 and a twelve month high of $17.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.41 and its 200-day moving average is $15.69.

Tekla World Healthcare Fund Company Profile

Tekla World Healthcare Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector. For its fixed income portion, the fund primarily invests in corporate debt securities.

