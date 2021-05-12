Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) Receives Hold Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their hold rating on shares of Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Telecom Italia in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Telecom Italia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Telecom Italia from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Shares of TIIAY stock opened at $5.23 on Tuesday. Telecom Italia has a fifty-two week low of $3.30 and a fifty-two week high of $5.61. The stock has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.71.

Telecom Italia Company Profile

Telecom Italia S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations segments. It offers fixed and mobile voice and Internet, and public telephony services, as well as products managed and developed for individuals and families; and voice, data, and Internet services and products, and information and communications technology solutions for small and medium-size enterprises, small offices/home offices, the public sector, large accounts, and enterprises in the fixed and mobile telecommunications markets.

