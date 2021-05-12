Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Telefônica Brasil had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 10.97%.

NYSE VIV traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,252,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,487,272. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.99 and its 200 day moving average is $8.31. Telefônica Brasil has a twelve month low of $7.46 and a twelve month high of $9.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.1707 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.7%. This is an increase from Telefônica Brasil’s previous — dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 16th. Telefônica Brasil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.97%.

Separately, UBS Group began coverage on Telefônica Brasil in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About Telefônica Brasil

TelefÃ´nica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

