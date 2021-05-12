Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) PT Raised to $27.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) had its target price boosted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 6.55% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on TDS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $42.50 to $38.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.42.

Get Telephone and Data Systems alerts:

Shares of TDS stock opened at $25.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.17. Telephone and Data Systems has a 52 week low of $16.38 and a 52 week high of $26.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.35.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 4.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Telephone and Data Systems will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Joseph R. Hanley sold 13,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total value of $317,435.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,942.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 14.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Telephone and Data Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 757.8% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 2,913.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,676 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,554 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Telephone and Data Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Telephone and Data Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $188,000. 42.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Telephone and Data Systems

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through three segments: UScellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, asset management, smart water solutions, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including headphones, smart speakers, and home automation and business management solutions.

See Also: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Telephone and Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telephone and Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.