Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Shares Up 5.2%

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)’s stock price shot up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.98 and last traded at $15.97. 180,327 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 29,152,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.18.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TME. TheStreet downgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $18.20 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tencent Music Entertainment Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.75.

The company has a market cap of $26.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.74, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.69. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The company had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 51.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 108.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms that provides music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

