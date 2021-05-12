Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.100-4.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.470. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.09 billion-$1.11 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.06 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Tennant from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

NYSE:TNC traded down $1.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $81.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,699. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.86 and a 200-day moving average of $73.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Tennant has a 52-week low of $48.79 and a 52-week high of $87.40.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.53. Tennant had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 4.12%. The firm had revenue of $263.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tennant will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Tennant’s payout ratio is 31.72%.

In other news, CEO David W. Huml sold 4,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.32, for a total transaction of $431,168.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,053,207.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Richard H. Zay sold 3,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.91, for a total transaction of $321,129.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,508.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,121 shares of company stock valued at $1,662,354. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and outdoor cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.

