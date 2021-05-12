Terex (NYSE:TEX) PT Raised to $51.00 at Morgan Stanley

Terex (NYSE:TEX) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $47.00 to $51.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 1.41% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TEX. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Terex from $46.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Terex from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Terex from $46.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Terex from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Terex from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.71.

TEX opened at $51.73 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.89. Terex has a twelve month low of $11.54 and a twelve month high of $55.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -862.17 and a beta of 1.55.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $864.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.19 million. Terex had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.35%. As a group, analysts expect that Terex will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 17,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.61, for a total value of $749,254.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 753,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,108,850.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 53,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total transaction of $2,129,283.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 250,340 shares of company stock worth $11,834,162 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in Terex by 0.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 90,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,173,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Terex by 1.6% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 25,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Terex by 20.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Terex by 4.0% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Terex in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 83.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers principally under the Terex and Genie brand names.

