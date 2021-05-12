Terex (NYSE:TEX) Sets New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $49.00 to $57.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Terex traded as high as $55.38 and last traded at $54.72, with a volume of 12135 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.66.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TEX. Vertical Research began coverage on Terex in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Terex from $46.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Terex from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Terex from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Terex to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.71.

In other Terex news, VP Scott Posner sold 5,000 shares of Terex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total transaction of $250,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 50,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,514,770.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 17,584 shares of Terex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.61, for a total value of $749,254.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 753,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,108,850.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 250,340 shares of company stock valued at $11,834,162. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in Terex during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Terex during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Terex during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Terex during the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Terex by 6,221.4% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613 shares during the last quarter. 83.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -862.17 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.89.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $864.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.19 million. Terex had a positive return on equity of 2.35% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Terex Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.77%.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers principally under the Terex and Genie brand names.

