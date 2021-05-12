TerraCredit Price Tops $0.19 (CREDIT)

TerraCredit (CURRENCY:CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 12th. One TerraCredit coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000376 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, TerraCredit has traded 15.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. TerraCredit has a total market cap of $18.07 million and approximately $3,864.00 worth of TerraCredit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TerraCredit Coin Profile

TerraCredit (CRYPTO:CREDIT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. TerraCredit’s total supply is 106,265,009 coins and its circulating supply is 95,083,315 coins. TerraCredit’s official website is terra-credit.com. TerraCredit’s official Twitter account is @CreditTerra and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “CREDIT is a decentralized cryptocurrency token used by the Terra platform. CREDIT facilitates online and physical payments across different devices and is designed to be simple and relevant to anyone with a basic computer or smartphone. At its core, CREDIT employs Proof of Stake (PoS) which allows any user to become a block producer. SIR TERRA is the foundation which has designed 'CREDIT' coins to offer fast and free blockchain based payments. “

Buying and Selling TerraCredit

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraCredit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraCredit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TerraCredit using one of the exchanges listed above.

