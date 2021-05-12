Terrance R. Ahern Sells 65,907 Shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) Stock

SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) Director Terrance R. Ahern sold 65,907 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total transaction of $958,946.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 273,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,975,220.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE:SITC opened at $14.41 on Wednesday. SITE Centers Corp. has a 52 week low of $4.21 and a 52 week high of $15.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.06 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.18). SITE Centers had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $119.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. SITE Centers’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SITE Centers Corp. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. This is a positive change from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.65%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in SITE Centers in the 4th quarter valued at about $699,000. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC increased its holdings in SITE Centers by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 4,915,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,743,000 after buying an additional 1,205,377 shares during the period. Presima Inc. increased its holdings in SITE Centers by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 50,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in SITE Centers in the 4th quarter valued at about $419,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on SITC. TheStreet upgraded shares of SITE Centers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Truist increased their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of SITE Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. SITE Centers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

