Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 36,423 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 652,537 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 36,423 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $7,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,995 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $128,974,000 after purchasing an additional 12,745 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 3,099.0% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 202,817 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 196,477 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 814,509 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,159,000 after acquiring an additional 59,895 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 402.1% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 249,989 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 200,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 135.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,200 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 5,867 shares during the last quarter. 48.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $14.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.66.

In related news, insider Hau N. Thai-Tang sold 90,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total transaction of $1,158,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 727,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,364,868.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $11.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $46.22 billion, a PE ratio of -289.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.20. Ford Motor has a one year low of $4.52 and a one year high of $13.62.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $33.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.72 billion. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.48%. Ford Motor’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

