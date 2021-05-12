Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 711 Shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its position in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 711 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in The Boston Beer were worth $8,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 914,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,259,000 after acquiring an additional 131,399 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer by 224.4% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 160,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,619,000 after acquiring an additional 111,050 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,222,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,359,000 after acquiring an additional 94,327 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer by 355.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 111,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,216,000 after acquiring an additional 87,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer in the fourth quarter worth about $78,996,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SAM. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Boston Beer from $1,400.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on The Boston Beer from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Cowen downgraded The Boston Beer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $1,250.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on The Boston Beer from $780.00 to $1,240.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on The Boston Beer from $1,378.00 to $1,538.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,238.36.

Shares of NYSE SAM opened at $1,083.90 on Wednesday. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $476.97 and a 52 week high of $1,349.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a PE ratio of 77.42 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,203.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,056.34.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $2.65. The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $545.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 15.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 1,089 shares of The Boston Beer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,190.61, for a total transaction of $1,296,574.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jean Michel Valette sold 4,000 shares of The Boston Beer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,189.09, for a total value of $4,756,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,863,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,810 shares of company stock valued at $8,773,689. Insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

