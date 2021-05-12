Texas Permanent School Fund Trims Stock Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 13.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 209,150 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 33,017 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in HP were worth $6,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RWC Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in HP by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 5,415,452 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $133,165,000 after buying an additional 647,277 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HP by 168.4% during the first quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 99,167 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $3,149,000 after purchasing an additional 62,215 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in HP by 77.9% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 409,429 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $10,068,000 after purchasing an additional 179,277 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in HP in the fourth quarter valued at $6,810,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in HP by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,197,141 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $29,438,000 after purchasing an additional 318,370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of HP in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on HP from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on HP from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.37.

HPQ stock opened at $33.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $41.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.39 and a twelve month high of $36.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.15 and its 200-day moving average is $26.66.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The computer maker reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $15.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.24 billion. HP had a net margin of 5.02% and a negative return on equity of 196.27%. Analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

