Texas Permanent School Fund Trims Stock Position in RH (NYSE:RH)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its position in shares of RH (NYSE:RH) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.06% of RH worth $7,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RH. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in RH during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in RH in the 4th quarter worth approximately $268,000. XR Securities LLC purchased a new position in RH in the 4th quarter worth approximately $260,000. James Hambro & Partners purchased a new position in RH in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in RH in the 4th quarter worth approximately $517,000.

RH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of RH from $562.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of RH from $600.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of RH from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of RH from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of RH in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $523.78.

Shares of NYSE RH opened at $653.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. RH has a 12 month low of $138.42 and a 12 month high of $733.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a PE ratio of 83.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $631.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $501.09.

RH (NYSE:RH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.78 by $0.29. RH had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 354.62%. The business had revenue of $812.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $796.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that RH will post 17.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About RH

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

