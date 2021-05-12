Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) Shares Sold by 55I LLC

55I LLC cut its stake in Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 739 shares during the period. 55I LLC’s holdings in Textainer Group were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Textainer Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,459,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,177,000 after buying an additional 28,312 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Textainer Group by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 252,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,837,000 after buying an additional 14,900 shares in the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Textainer Group by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 231,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,441,000 after buying an additional 57,228 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Textainer Group by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 206,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after buying an additional 9,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Textainer Group by 114.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 156,408 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,999,000 after purchasing an additional 83,402 shares in the last quarter. 35.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TGH opened at $25.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.02. Textainer Group Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $7.01 and a twelve month high of $31.73.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The transportation company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.18. Textainer Group had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 4.53%. On average, analysts predict that Textainer Group Holdings Limited will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Textainer Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Textainer Group from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

About Textainer Group

Textainer Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the purchase, management, leasing, and resale of a fleet of marine cargo containers. It operates through the following segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The Container Ownership segment consists primarily of standard dry freight containers and also includes special-purpose containers.

