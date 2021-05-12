TFC Financial Management Cuts Stock Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

TFC Financial Management cut its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 43.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 736 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 560 shares during the quarter. TFC Financial Management’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Amphenol in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Amphenol in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Amphenol by 600.0% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its position in Amphenol by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 375 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,133 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total value of $1,022,082.82. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at $1,913,610.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 400,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total value of $26,376,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 632,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,702,038.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 619,133 shares of company stock valued at $41,302,363 over the last 90 days. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of APH stock traded down $0.85 on Wednesday, hitting $65.46. The stock had a trading volume of 9,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,884,912. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.56. The company has a market cap of $39.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.25. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $40.08 and a one year high of $69.62.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.23% and a net margin of 14.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 15.51%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Amphenol from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.27.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

