TFC Financial Management Lowers Stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

TFC Financial Management decreased its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management’s holdings in Corteva were worth $548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 203.4% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 3,830 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co. boosted its holdings in Corteva by 7.7% in the first quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 89,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after purchasing an additional 6,340 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Corteva by 2.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 781,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,452,000 after purchasing an additional 20,351 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Corteva by 2.7% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 40,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Corteva during the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 77.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Rajan Gajaria acquired 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.67 per share, for a total transaction of $129,142.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Titus sold 29,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.04, for a total transaction of $1,468,110.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CTVA traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.00. 11,104 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,333,596. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.38 and a fifty-two week high of $49.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.42. The firm has a market cap of $34.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 4.70%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on Corteva from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Corteva from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Corteva from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.27.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

