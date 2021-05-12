TFC Financial Management Purchases 1,123 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

TFC Financial Management raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 18.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,175 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises about 0.6% of TFC Financial Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. TFC Financial Management’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 97.1% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 257.5% during the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB traded down $1.82 on Wednesday, hitting $216.61. The company had a trading volume of 6,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 825,760. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $218.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $202.23. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $121.00 and a 1 year high of $227.82.

