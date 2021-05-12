TFC Financial Management Sells 28 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

TFC Financial Management trimmed its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 14.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 28 shares during the quarter. TFC Financial Management’s holdings in ASML were worth $106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 6.0% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in ASML by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in ASML by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in ASML by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its holdings in ASML by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 1,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ASML traded down $15.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $615.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 971,760. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $636.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $530.15. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $283.31 and a 12 month high of $675.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.84. ASML had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 25.91%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 78.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on ASML shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of ASML from $540.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of ASML from $524.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Grupo Santander cut shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of ASML from $610.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. ASML currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $605.80.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

