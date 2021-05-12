TFC Financial Management Sells 325 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

TFC Financial Management decreased its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,279 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at $964,912,000. Boston Partners boosted its stake in CVS Health by 259.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,681,480 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $251,445,000 after buying an additional 2,656,101 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in CVS Health by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,118,403 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $691,087,000 after buying an additional 2,525,912 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,246,537 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $221,736,000 after buying an additional 1,090,493 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 341.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,166,106 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $79,645,000 after purchasing an additional 901,845 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.63. 65,419 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,003,507. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.67. The company has a market capitalization of $111.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $55.36 and a 52-week high of $87.18.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $69.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.33 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 28.25%.

In other news, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 18,882 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total value of $1,410,107.76. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $72.00 per share, with a total value of $216,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 598,274 shares of company stock valued at $45,106,551 in the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CVS shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on CVS Health from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.14.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

