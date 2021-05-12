TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) gapped down before the market opened on Monday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $40.20, but opened at $38.83. TG Therapeutics shares last traded at $39.06, with a volume of 3,297 shares trading hands.

The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.17). TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 151,798.69% and a negative return on equity of 223.96%.

Get TG Therapeutics alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on TGTX shares. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TGTX. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 38.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 231.9% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $1,191,000. Tatro Capital LLC acquired a new position in TG Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.70 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.41 and its 200-day moving average is $43.04.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:TGTX)

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutic product candidates include Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon for the treatment of CLL, marginal zone lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma.

Read More: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.